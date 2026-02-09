Several full-time employees of Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google have signed an open letter urging the company to sever its ties with the federal government’s immigration enforcement agencies.

Employees Demand Transparency, Safeguards

The letter, published on Friday, calls for more transparency regarding how Google’s technology is being used by federal agencies. The employees are particularly concerned about Google’s contracts to provide cloud services to federal agencies and its involvement in federal immigration enforcement activities.

When last checked, the letter was signed by 1002 employees.

"Google is powering this campaign of surveillance, violence, and repression," the letter stated.

The employees said that Google's leadership, including CEO Sundar Pichai, failed to be transparent internally about the company's work with the federal government, prompting employees to issue an open letter demanding greater disclosure.

The letter also urges Google to pull its technology from all work tied to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). In addition, employees are seeking safeguards against immigration enforcement actions, worker safety measures and are calling for an all-hands meeting to address their concerns.

Google’s Federal Partnerships

