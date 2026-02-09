Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov criticized President Donald Trump, claiming his administration deliberately acted in ways that aided Russia's strategy against Ukraine.

Trump Accused Of Cooperating With Russia

On Sunday, Kasparov posted on X, sharing, "If you still think the Trump WH is being played by Russia, then the one who is being played is you. The fake negotiations, the ‘two weeks’ delays, the threats and calls, it’s all a charade."

He added, "Trump has worked hand in glove with Russia to try to force Ukraine to surrender."

US Sets June Deadline For Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal

Last week, the U.S. set a June 2026 deadline for Ukraine and Russia to reach a deal to end the nearly four-year war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reported AP News.

He added that if the deadline was not met, the U.S. would likely pressure both sides.

Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine would participate in the next round of trilateral talks in the U.S., likely in Miami.

Previous talks in Abu Dhabi failed as Russia demanded Ukraine withdraw from the Donbas, which Kyiv refused, and other issues, including control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, remained unresolved.

The deadline highlights ongoing U.S. diplomatic pressure amid continued Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Last year, Kasparov criticized U.S. leadership during a Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, and President Trump had warned the war could escalate into a global conflict, urging diplomatic efforts to secure a peace deal.

