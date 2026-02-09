The Federal Communications Commission has reportedly opened an investigation into “The View,” a daytime talk show on ABC, a network owned by Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) .

FCC Opens Probe Into ‘The View' Political Interview

The FCC is investigating whether ABC's "The View" breached equal time requirements following an appearance this week by Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, reported Reuters on Saturday, citing a source.

The move marks the FCC's first major step toward scrutinizing political interviews on talk shows under a newly tightened interpretation of the rules.

FCC and Disney did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Equal Time Rules Reinterpreted For Talk Shows

Under federal law, broadcasters that provide airtime to one political candidate must offer comparable opportunities to opposing candidates, unless the program qualifies for an exemption.

Until January, daytime and late-night talk shows were generally treated as "bona fide" news programs, a precedent dating back to a 2006 FCC ruling involving Jay Leno's "The Tonight Show."

Last month, however, the FCC said such programs are no longer automatically exempt. In September, FCC Chair Brendan Carr said the agency should consider whether "The View" complies with equal time requirements.

Trump Pushes FCC Action Against Broadcasters

President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged Carr to take action against major broadcasters, accusing networks of one-sided political coverage.

Trump shared a link to the Fox News Digital report that first disclosed the probe and has previously suggested the FCC revoke licenses of stations airing Disney-owned ABC programming.

Democratic Commissioner Slams Investigation

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, a Democrat, denounced the probe, calling it an abuse of authority. She said that broadcasters' First Amendment rights allow them to air candidate interviews.

Disney Beats Q1 Earnings And Revenue Estimates

Last week, Disney reported fiscal first-quarter results that topped Wall Street expectations, posting adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share, above the consensus estimate of $1.57.

Revenue rose 5% year over year to $25.98 billion, also exceeding analysts' forecast of $25.74 billion. The company said it remains on track to meet its $7 billion share repurchase target in fiscal 2026.

Price Action: Disney shares are up 3.93% in the past five days, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Ranks Disney high On Quality, even as it lags across short, medium and long-term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: DCStockPhotography on Shutterstock.com