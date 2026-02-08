Billionaire Elon Musk is once again throwing his financial weight behind Republicans, reversing an earlier pullback ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Musk Returns As GOP Mega-Donor

After saying in 2025 that he planned to pull back from political spending, Musk has reemerged as a major Republican donor.

Federal Election Commission filings show that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX CEO has given at least $20 million to super PACs aligned with House and Senate GOP leadership, reported The Hill on Sunday.

He also contributed $5 million to President Donald Trump's super PAC, MAGA Inc.

This month, Musk also donated $10 million to a super PAC supporting Kentucky Senate candidate Nate Morris, who is seeking to replace retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The contribution far exceeded the campaign's existing cash on hand and significantly bolstered Republican fundraising.

"Musk as a donor is important [because] money in politics is important, but Musk himself is a politically polarizing figure," said Cayce Myers, a Virginia Tech professor who studies political campaigns.

He added, "As his money is needed, the fact that he is involved does create a complicated political situation for Republicans."

Trump Ties Show Signs Of Revival

Musk was the largest donor of the 2024 election cycle, spending roughly $250 million to support Trump and other Republicans.

He later stepped away from Washington after controversy surrounding his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency and a public falling-out with Trump.

Recent donations, however, suggest relations have stabilized.

"It certainly feels like the president and Elon Musk are back in a good place," said Republican strategist Brian Seitchik.

Musk, Trump Reconnect Over Voting Debate

Last week, Musk entered the U.S. voting debate, warning that democracy was at risk if Congress did not enforce stricter proof-of-citizenship rules, responding to Glenn Beck's call for the SAVE Act.

He said, "It must be done or democracy is dead."

Last month, President Trump praised Musk during a White House press briefing.

“Elon’s [Musk] great,” Trump said. “He’s 80% super genius and 20% he makes mistakes.” He also described Musk as a "well-meaning" person.

Musk shared a photo from their dinner with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, saying it had been a "lovely dinner" and "2026 is going to be amazing."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Sukoff on Shutterstock.com