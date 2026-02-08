Venture capitalist Bill Ackman criticized a new Iranian propaganda video on Sunday, saying the Islamic Republic's latest threat against the United States is "not a good negotiating strategy" with President Donald Trump as the two countries edge back into nuclear talks.

Ackman Slams AI Video As Empty Intimidation

"This is not a good negotiating strategy with President @realDonaldTrump. That said, I don't think there is anything to negotiate with this regime," Ackman wrote on X.

Ackman was responding to a clip flagged by open-source intelligence accounts that showed an AI-generated simulation of an Iranian attack sinking the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, footage distributed by media tied to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The video comes as the carrier strike group operates near Iran and Tehran steps up psychological warfare aimed at Washington.

Financier Warns Of Long-Term Iranian Threat

Ackman also described the Iranian government as an "extremely serious persistent and long-term existential threat" and has previously urged Trump to "finish the job" in confronting the regime.

Diplomatic Overtures Continue As Tensions Simmer

Even so, the president has kept up pressure on Iran's leadership. In an interview on Wednesday, he said Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be "very worried" as US forces mass in the region.

Photo Courtesy: bella1105 on Shutterstock.com