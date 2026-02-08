Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital and former White House communications director, called on Republicans in Congress on Sunday to “break ranks” with President Donald Trump, arguing that the POTUS was “deeply unpopular” now.

Scaramucci's Bold Call To Republicans

In an open letter to Republican Congress members, Scaramucci accused Trump of “betraying” the nation, highlighting what appeared to be his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, with whom he says he severed contact decades ago.

Scaramucci added that Trump is “deeply unpopular,” predicting the midterms will bear that out.

“But we can’t afford to wait that long. Get together and break ranks in numbers, so his lackeys can’t pick you off,” Scaramucci warned Republicans. “Show courage and you will be remembered for it.”

Are Independent Voters Turning Against Trump?

Notably, most voters wanted Trump to focus on affordability, reducing energy prices and deficit reduction, while issues such as illegal immigration and imposing tariffs ranked lower.

Scaramucci’s Support For Trump’s Crypto Policies

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Al Teich / Shutterstock.com