President Donald Trump blasted US Olympic freestyle skier Hunter Hess as a "real loser" on Sunday after the athlete said he had "mixed emotions representing the US right now" at the Winter Games in Italy.

Hess Says Flag Doesn't Equal Full Endorsement

"U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn't represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics. If that's the case, he shouldn't have tried out for the Team, and it's too bad he's on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to a Fox News report from Saturday, Hess, a halfpipe skier from Bend, Oregon, told reporters last week that the political climate at home made competing under the US flag complicated. "Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the US," he said, adding that he has "mixed emotions" given policies he and "a lot of people" oppose.

"It's a little hard; there's obviously a lot going on that I'm not the biggest fan of and I think a lot of people aren't," Hess said. "I think for me, it's more I'm representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented it before me, all the things that I believe that are good about the US."

Teammates, Officials Confront Politics And Online Abuse

Conservatives, Sanders Spar As Sports Stay Political

Conservative allies rallied behind Trump. "If you can't say you love America while competing on behalf of our nation then you shouldn't be at the Olympics," Katie Miller, a Trump supporter and wife of senior adviser Stephen Miller, wrote on X. White House chief of protocol Monica Crowley reposted Trump's message and added, "Represent America with pride or GTFO."

The attack drew a sharp rebuke from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who defended Hess as a "proud American." "Mr. President, this is not a monarchy. This is the United States and no one is required to bow down to you," Sanders wrote on X.

