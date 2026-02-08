It’s been an eventful week with President Donald Trump making headlines for his public demands and criticisms. Here’s a quick recap of the major political stories that unfolded over the week.

Trump Demands $1 Billion From Harvard

Trump has publicly demanded $1 billion from Harvard University to settle federal investigations into the school’s policies, signaling an intensifying standoff after months of unresolved negotiations.

On Monday, Trump announced on Truth Social, “We are now seeking One Billion Dollars in damages, and want nothing further to do, into the future, with Harvard University.”

Trump Denies Knowledge Of $500 Million UAE Investment

Trump denied any knowledge of the alleged $500 million investment by Abu Dhabi's royal family in World Liberty Financial, his family's cryptocurrency project.

During a press conference at the White House, Trump responded to a question about the controversial deal that's drawn fierce criticism from his opponents and Democrats.

Sean Duffy Criticizes Gavin Newsom’s California High-Speed Rail Project

Transport Secretary Sean Duffy has slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom‘s (D) high-speed rail project, questioning its multi-billion-dollar spending.

In a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, Duffy slammed Newsom's updates. “Not a single high-speed track is installed for Gavin Newsom\’s TRAIN TO NOWHERE,” he said, adding that the “big reveal” was nothing. He then slammed the project’s spending.

Trump Announces Launch Of Trumprx Website

Trump has announced the launch of a new website aimed at bringing down drug prices. The website will offer consumers access to more affordable prescription medications.

The new website, trumprx.gov, was announced by the President at an event in White House, along with Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and Joe Gebbia, Airbnb co-founder

Elizabeth Warren Criticizes Trump’s Fed Governor

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Tuesday blasted the resignation of Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran from his White House post, calling the move “141 days too late” and renewing her charge that he has been a political loyalist to President Donald Trump rather than an independent policymaker.

“Donald Trump’s Fed Governor Stephen Miran is finally resigning from his White House job. 141 days too late. Once a Donald Trump sock puppet, always a Donald Trump sock puppet,” Warren wrote on X, where she also reposted a clip from Miran’s September 2025 confirmation hearing.

