Nancy Pelosi, the former House Speaker, is set to endorse the grandson of John F. Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg, in his bid for a hotly contested House seat in New York City.

Pelosi, a prominent figure in the Democratic Party, is expected to announce her endorsement of Schlossberg, an online political commentator, on Sunday, reported The New York Times.

Schlossberg, an outsider in the race even though he grew up in the district, is running for the Democratic nomination to represent New York's 12th Congressional District, a highly sought-after position.

Political Outsider Despite Dynasty Lineage

According to the report, despite his family's political legacy, Schlossberg has faced skepticism due to his lack of establishment support and political experience.

Known for his social media presence, where he covers topics including national politics, mental health, and paddleboarding adventures, Schlossberg holds degrees from Yale and Harvard and briefly worked as a political reporter for Vogue.

His mother, Caroline Kennedy, was the ambassador to Japan in former President Barack Obama‘s administration and the ambassador to Australia in former President Joe Biden‘s administration.

Family Rift Over Politics

Schlossberg, who announced his run to become the Democratic candidate in November 2025, comes from a political dynasty and has been vocal in his disapproval of his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s previous presidential ambitions.

Earlier, in 2023, Schlossberg publicly criticized RFK Jr.'s presidential campaign, calling it an "embarrassment" and endorsing Biden instead.

Photo: Asatur Yesayants/Shutterstock

