Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman announced her mayoral candidacy on Saturday, just hours before the city's filing deadline, entering the race against incumbent Democratic Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the June 2 election.

District 4 Representative Emphasizes Accountability

Raman, who represents parts of Los Angeles from the San Fernando Valley to Silver Lake, took office in 2020 after previously working as an urban planner in India and leading a homelessness nonprofit in Los Angeles.

“Los Angeles needs a mayor who’s going to take responsibility for the whole system,” Raman told reporters on Saturday.

She joins a field that includes Spencer Pratt, Rae Huang, deputy director of Housing Now California, city engineer Asaad Alnajjar and Mayor Bass, among other candidates.

Field Shifts As Candidates Withdraw

Bass' campaign advisor, Douglas Herman, criticized Raman's mayoral bid, saying, “Mayor Bass will continue changing L.A. by building on her track record delivering L.A.’s first sustained decrease in street homelessness, a 60 year-low in homicides.”

Former Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner withdrew on Thursday following his daughter's death in December. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath announced Friday that she will not run and billionaire Rick Caruso, the 2022 mayoral runner-up, said this week he also will not seek office.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.