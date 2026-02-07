Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) warned that Americans are being diverted from the critical issue of health care affordability while political attention shifts to unrelated topics.

Health Insurance Costs Ignored Amid Political Distractions

On Saturday, Suozzi posted on X, sharing a clip of a speech in which he criticized President Donald Trump for diverting focus from rising insurance premiums.

"Trump is a master of distraction," Suozzi said. "The affordability of health care was the main topic throughout the fall and through December."

He added, "When we returned in January, the president changed the topic to Venezuela and Greenland and other hot button topics, but the skyrocketing health insurance costs was pushed off the front page."

In the video, Suozzi likened Trump's strategy to a pickpocket, saying, "one guy bumps into you, and when he bumps into you, you’re distracted, the other guy picks your pocket."

He urged lawmakers and the public not to be diverted, emphasizing ongoing efforts in Congress to extend premium tax credits that lower insurance costs.

"We had this tremendous victory, we persuaded Republicans to go against Mike Johnson, to go against Donald Trump and to sign what’s called a discharge petition, to force something on the floor to extend the premium tax credits. It was a major, major legislative victory," Suozzi said.

He added, "We’re going to work together, we’re going to fight our way forward, we’re going to get this thing done, we’re going to compromise, we’re going to do it in a way that actually helps people and makes their lives better."

Lawmakers Push For Affordable Housing, Health Care And Living Costs

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) criticized Trump for failing to deliver on his promise to lower everyday costs, urging him to take responsibility and work with lawmakers to address rising prices for groceries, housing, and health care.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said that housing, education, and good jobs feel unattainable for many Americans, emphasizing that bold Democratic policies can improve families' lives and strengthen communities.

