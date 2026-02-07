Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said a federal court has blocked President Donald Trump's effort to shut down a major U.S. infrastructure project, accusing the administration of violating federal commitments and engaging in political maneuvering.

Federal Court Blocks Trump Infrastructure Shutdown

On Saturday, in a post on X, Buttigieg said the court ruling stopped Trump from halting what he described as "America's biggest critical infrastructure project."

"A federal court has blocked Trump's shutdown of America’s biggest critical infrastructure project – which makes sense, since he’s violating legal commitments the federal government made in good faith on my watch," Buttigieg wrote.

Buttigieg, who served as transportation secretary under former President Joe Biden, said the federal government entered binding agreements to move forward with the project during his tenure.

He suggested Trump's attempt to halt it runs counter to those obligations.

While welcoming the court's decision, Buttigieg warned the dispute is far from resolved.

"But we will have to keep defending this vital project, and the thousands of workers who will deliver it, from the President's nakedly political games," he said.

Lawmakers Criticize Trump Over Blocked Infrastructure Funding

Several Democratic lawmakers criticized Trump for blocking billions in U.S. infrastructure funding to push for projects, including Penn Station, Dulles Airport and the Gateway Project, to be named after him.

On Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called the move corrupt, egomaniacal, and twisted and urged Republicans to stand up to Trump.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Trump has no authority to withhold congressional funds and suggested he needs help for his "megalomania."

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) warned that the illegal withholding of Gateway Project funding threatens union jobs, the economy, and the safety and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents who rely on the infrastructure daily.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Gregory Reedo on Shutterstock.com