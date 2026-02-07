A heated dispute between California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has intensified over the state’s cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding criminal deportations.

Federal Letter Targets California Detainer Policy

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons sent a letter to California Attorney General Rob Bonta demanding the state honor arrest detainers for 33,179 individuals in custody.

According to federal data, the cases include 399 homicides, 3,313 assaults, 8,380 drug offenses, and 1,293 sexual predatory offenses.

Noem posted on X that she was “urgently calling” on Newsom to “agree to NOT release” these individuals without notifying ICE.

The Department of Homeland Security said that since Jan. 20, California has released 4,561 individuals with active detainers without notifying Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including 31 homicide cases and 234 sexual offenses.

Newsom Fires Back, Cites Cooperation Record

Newsom's office said California has transferred more than 12,000 individuals to ICE custody since 2019, including violent offenders. The governor

Newsom also responded on X that California “follows the law” and works with ICE to remove violent criminals, not “innocent families,” accusing Noem of spreading “misinformation.”

However, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli for the Central District of California countered that California state law “prohibits county jails from handing over inmates to immigration authorities,” calling Newsom’s claims “a lie.”

The Democratic governor of California, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump's policies, also criticized federal officials for failing to take custody of about one in eight inmates despite active detainers.

Earlier, Newsom also urged Californians to peacefully report alleged federal agent misconduct, stating “no one in this country is without rights” amid heightened immigration enforcement tensions.

