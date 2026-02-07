On Friday, an Ohio man was arrested after allegedly making explicit threats to kill Vice President JD Vance during a planned visit to the state.

DOJ Details Alleged Threat Against Vice President

A federal grand jury has indicted Shannon Mathre, 33, of Toledo, Ohio, accusing him of threatening to kill Vance, the Justice Department.

The department alleged that the threat was made ahead of Vance's January visit to the Ohio region.

According to the indictment, Mathre allegedly stated he intended to locate the vice president and kill him using a firearm.

The Justice Department said Mathre threatened "to take the life of, and to inflict bodily harm upon," the vice president.

Secret Service Arrest And Court Appearance

Mathre was arrested on Friday by U.S. Secret Service agents, who are responsible for protecting senior U.S. officials.

He made his initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge in the Northern District of Ohio and remains in custody. A detention hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11, according to the department.

Additional Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges

While investigating the alleged threat, federal agents said they also discovered multiple files of child sexual abuse material in Mathre's possession, leading to separate federal charges.

If convicted, Mathre faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for threatening the vice president. The child sexual abuse material charge carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and an additional $250,000 fine.

Rising Concerns Over Political Violence

The case comes as authorities warn of increasing threats against public officials in an increasingly polarized political climate.

Earlier this week, another individual tied to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleaded guilty to harassment after being accused of threatening a top Democratic lawmaker, reported Reuters.

President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock