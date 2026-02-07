On Friday, indirect U.S.-Iran talks in Oman restarted fraught nuclear negotiations as Washington paired diplomacy with a visible military buildup.

US-Iran Nuclear Talks Resume Under Pressure

The U.S. and Iran held indirect nuclear talks in Oman, returning to early-stage discussions over Tehran's nuclear program, reported the Associated Press.

President Donald Trump described the talks as "very good" and said more discussions were planned soon, but warned that failure to reach a deal would carry "very steep" consequences.

"We have plenty of time," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked about the timeline for an agreement. "We're in no rush."

Military Presence Looms Over Diplomacy

For the first time, the U.S. included its top military commander in the Middle East, Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command.

U.S. warships, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, are operating near Iran.

The move follows flare-ups, including a U.S. shootdown of an Iranian drone and Iran's attempt to stop a U.S.-flagged vessel near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran Warns Against Threats

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said negotiations must occur "without tension and without threats," adding that deep mistrust remains the central obstacle.

"The prerequisite for any dialogue is refraining from pressure," he told reporters.

Sanctions Tighten As Talks End

Shortly after the meetings, the U.S. imposed new sanctions targeting Iran's energy sector, including oil tankers and trading firms accused of evading restrictions.

Trump also signed an executive order authorizing potential tariffs on countries that purchase Iranian oil.

