The State Department announced that the Trump administration is expanding humanitarian aid to Cuba by $6 million, building on an initial $3 million program delivered through the Catholic Church and Caritas.

A new round of aid is being sent to the Caribbean island, famous for its vibrant culture, in response to a humanitarian crisis worsened by Hurricane Melissa, one of the strongest Atlantic storms on record, which hit Cuba in October.

Regime Warned Against Aid Interference

According to the State Department on Thursday, the additional assistance will use the same delivery mechanism, with pre-packaged commodities transported from Miami and distributed by local parish representatives. The department said this method prevents the Cuban government from intercepting or diverting supplies intended for citizens.

“The regime must not make any effort to interfere with the provision of this lifesaving support,” the State Department warned, adding that authorities will track any diversion attempts.

The announcement follows President Donald Trump's January national emergency declaration over Cuba's humanitarian crisis, which included threatened tariffs on oil-supplying nations.

Venezuela Invasion Cuts Off Cuban Oil Lifeline

Prediction market Polymarket currently shows a 57% chance of Díaz-Canel leaving office by year-end.

The administration has also indicated it is prepared to provide larger aid packages if Cuba's government allows it.

