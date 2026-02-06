Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Friday that the Pentagon will terminate all military training programs, fellowships, and certificate courses with Harvard University, marking the latest escalation in the Trump administration's expanding campaign against the nation's top universities.

“The @DeptWar is formally ending ALL Professional Military Education, fellowships, and certificate programs with Harvard University,” Hegseth wrote on X, labeling the school “woke.”

This decision is part of the Trump administration's ongoing crackdown on top U.S. universities, including Harvard. The administration has taken issue with a range of issues, including pro-Palestinian protests against Israel, a U.S. ally, as well as diversity programs, transgender policies, and climate initiatives.

Hegseth has previously criticized elite universities. In 2023, he said Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania are “not elite schools, they're just expensive.”

Escalating Financial Pressure

Harvard has not yet commented on the termination announcement. However, it previously sued the Trump administration over funding freezes, a move that was followed by Trump calling on the university to pay a sweeping $500 million settlement.

