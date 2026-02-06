Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday promoted new state-backed testing that he said found traces of the weed killer glyphosate in several widely sold bread products, expanding his administration's "Healthy Florida First" food-testing campaign.

DeSantis Touts Bread Testing Results On X

DeSantis took to X to say the Florida Department of Health "tested bread products for herbicides" and that the results were posted online. He later amplified the announcement from his personal account, writing, "Testing of bread by DOH…"

According to a local Channel 4 report, speaking at Palm Beach State College, DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis said the Department of Health used independent, science-based testing standards to analyze breads for heavy metals, pesticides and other contaminants, with full results at t he state-run website, ExposingFoodToxins.com.

Officials Highlight Glyphosate Concerns And Research Gaps

Ron DeSantis said the bread testing is meant to give shoppers more information about what they buy and follows earlier Healthy Florida First releases on infant formula and candy, which flagged elevated heavy metals and arsenic compared with some health-based benchmarks.

Food Toxin Push Spurs Debate And Policy

Scientists and regulators remain divided over glyphosate's risks. The International Agency for Research on Cancer labels it "probably carcinogenic to humans," while the US Environmental Protection Agency says it is "not likely" to cause cancer when used as directed.

Industry groups have already criticized Florida's earlier candy and formula findings as out of step with federal guidelines, arguing products remain safe under existing US standards, while state officials say their testing is about transparency, not regulation.

Photo Courtesy: Andrew Cline on Shutterstock.com