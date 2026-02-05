Transport Secretary Sean Duffy has slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom's (D) high-speed rail project, questioning its multi-billion-dollar spending.

Train To Nowhere

In a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, Duffy slammed Newsom’s updates. "Not a single high-speed track is installed for Gavin Newsom's TRAIN TO NOWHERE," he said, adding that the "big reveal" was nothing. He then slammed the project's spending.

"A monstrous $135 BILLION price tag," Duffy said, also sharing that $16 billion of which was paid for by federal taxpayers. He then sarcastically wished Newsom good luck, adding that federal taxpayers weren't "on the hook" for the project. "President Trump and I made sure of that," Duffy said at the end.

Gavin Newsom Shares Updates

The news comes as Newsom recently shared updates about California's high-speed rail project, saying that over 463 miles of the 494-mile phase 1 of the project were ready for construction, adding that the project has created over 16,400 jobs.

Union Pacific, WAB Deal

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock.com