The Justice Department has appointed 33 new immigration judges, including 27 temporary hires, after removing or pressuring out more than 100 others as President Donald Trump's administration builds what officials have openly branded a corps of "deportation judges."

New Hires Follow Months Of Workforce Cuts

The Executive Office for Immigration Review told Reuters that the new judges were sworn in on Thursday, following an earlier round in October that added 36 judges, including 25 temporary ones, after months of workforce cuts. The latest group will sit in immigration courts across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

In a statement, a Justice Department spokesperson framed the move as a course correction from the previous administration, "After four years of Biden administration hiring practices that undermined the credibility and impartiality of the immigration courts, this Department of Justice continues to restore integrity to our immigration system and is proud to welcome these talented immigration judges to join in our mission of protecting national security and public safety."

Military Lawyers Step In As Bench Thins

Half of the newly installed permanent judges come from the military, as do all of the temporary judges, who can serve for up to six months. The Pentagon announced in September that military and civilian lawyers under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth would be detailed as temporary immigration judges, deepening the overlap between the armed forces and the civilian immigration system.

Backlogged Courts Face Tougher Rules On Appeals

As per Reuters, the immigration courts now face a backlog of about 3.2 million cases as of Dec. 31, according to data compiled by Mobile Pathways, a nonprofit that analyzes court records.

The administration plans to finalize a fast-track regulation that would cut the deadline to appeal an immigration judge's decision to 10 days and make it easier for the appeals board to dismiss challenges.

