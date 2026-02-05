• VSE stock is holding steady today. What’s ahead for VSE stock?

Mullin Bets on Small-Cap/Mid-Cap Stocks

Mullin reported the purchase of 10 stocks in a new disclosure, according to the Benzinga Government Trades page. The stock purchases were all made on Jan. 5, 2026, with Mullin reporting two purchases of $15,000 to $50,000 of each of the 10 stocks. Here are the stocks and their market capitalizations:

A quick glance at the stocks bought by Mullin shows that the majority trade with market capitalizations under $20 billion. Two of the stocks even have market capitalizations of under $5 billion, making them considered small-cap stocks or on the lower end of the mid-cap stock range.

Mullin serves on the Senate Committee on Armed Services and several subcommittees, including those that deal with Airland and Seapower.

Benzinga will closely monitor future government contracts VSE Corp. announces going forward for any potential conflicts of interest from Mullin buying shares.

Mullin's Past Stock Trades

Mullin's most recent disclosure prior to this saw the senator buy multiple Magnificent Seven stocks on Dec. 29, 2025. In fact, Mullin disclosed buying at least $50,000 in six of the seven Magnificent Seven stocks at the time, passing only on Tesla stock.

The senator also disclosed buying Magnificent Seven stocks in November.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the Magnificent Seven stock bought in the largest size by Mullin in 2025.

Benzinga has also flagged trades made by Mullin in the defense sector that could be conflicts, given the potential military action in Venezuela and other countries around the world and the senator's committee assignments.

Benzinga has previously flagged the senator for questionable disclosures. In 2025, Mullin violated the STOCK Act by reporting transactions he made in 2023 two years later.

Photo: Maxim Elramsisy via Shutterstock