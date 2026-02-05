California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has hailed the state's high-speed rail project, sharing that the 463-mile section of the project was ready for construction.

No TSA, No Removing Of Shoes

In a clip shared on the social media platform X by the official press office handle, the Governor's office outlined that the high-speed rail project would mean "no TSA lines, no removing your shoes — just fast, clean travel." Newsom also criticized the state of Texas for abandoning its high-speed rail project.

"They couldn't get anything done there, the big Red state of Texas," Newsom said in the clip. The post also shared that 463 miles of the project out of the 494 miles were "now ready for construction." Texas is led by Governor Greg Abbott (R).

In a press release, the Governor's office shared that over "16,400 good-paying jobs" were created in the project, adding that approximately "1,700 workers report to high-speed rail construction sites" on a daily basis.

Newsom also hailed the project as the only one of its kind in the U.S. "This is the only high-speed system of its type anywhere in the United States of America," Newsom said.

Trump Pulls $4 Billion Funding

Meanwhile, Newsom had assured that the project passed all audits regularly, while also sharing that the project had "entered the track-laying phase." Newsom also assured that the loss of Federal funding would not "derail the project."

