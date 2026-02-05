Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) criticized President Donald Trump's call for Republicans to "nationalize" elections, saying it conflicts with the U.S. Constitution and the traditional authority of states over voting procedures.

Trump Pushes Federal Control Over Elections

On Monday, Trump urged Republicans to take a more active federal role in managing elections, claiming corruption in some states.

"The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over,'" Trump said in a podcast with former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, adding that federal involvement is necessary in "at least many — 15 places."

GOP Leaders Push Back On Nationalization

On Tuesday, Paul, in an interview with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle, rejected the proposal.

"That's not what the Constitution says about elections," he said, noting that while the Supreme Court can enforce uniform rules on certain issues, "as far as the time, place and manner of elections, that, under the Constitution, is a state activity."

Paul drew parallels to Democratic attempts under former President Biden to enact national election reforms, which Republicans blocked in the Senate.

"I was against Nancy Pelosi's bill, which would have nationalized it, but I would also be against any bill coming from this administration that would nationalize elections," he said.

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) also opposed federal control, emphasizing election security through decentralized systems, reported The Hill.

"I think it's harder to hack 50 election systems than it is to hack one," Thune said, while supporting voter ID requirements.

Bipartisan Leaders Reject Trump's Call To Nationalize Elections

Top lawmakers from both parties pushed back on Trump's suggestion that Republicans should "nationalize" elections in multiple states.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the idea illegal and questioned Trump's commitment to democratic norms.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said he opposed federal control of elections and emphasized his support for state-led oversight to ensure secure, constitutional voting.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Maxim Elramsisy on Shutterstock.com