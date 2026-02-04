President Donald Trump endorsed Georgia prosecutor Clay Fuller in a special election to fill the House seat vacated by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) following a public rupture with Trump.

Trump Issues Endorsement In Georgia House Race

On Wednesday, Trump announced his backing in a Truth Social post, praising Fuller as "District Attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, and Air National Guard Officer."

He added that Fuller has the "Wisdom and Courage required to Defend our Country" and ensure "PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH."

"As your next Congressman, Clay will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE," Trump wrote.

He will also "keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Safeguard our Elections, Champion School Choice, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump added, offering his "Complete and Total" endorsement.

Fuller expressed gratitude to Trump on X, calling the endorsement "the honor of a lifetime" and pledging to represent Georgia's 14th District faithfully while advancing his "America First" agenda.

Fuller Emerges In Crowded Special Election Field

Fuller is one of 21 candidates running to replace Greene, who left Congress early after a public split with Trump that ended their once-close alliance, The Hill reported.

Fuller previously ran in the district, finishing fourth in the 2020 Republican primary that Greene won.

According to his campaign website, Fuller supports mass deportations and has pledged to use his legal background to "fight back against the radical left."

His campaign has begun consolidating Republican support, including an endorsement from former candidate Christian Hurd, who dropped out of the race last week.

The special election will be held on March 10. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to an April 7 runoff. All candidates will appear on a single, nonpartisan ballot.

