Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has hailed a new funding bill signed by President Donald Trump that pulls over half a billion dollars in funds from EV-related schemes.

Failed EV Programs

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, Duffy hailed Trump's decision to axe over $503 million from "failed EV programs and instead use that funding for BIG, BEAUTIFUL infrastructure," he said.

He also hailed Trump's decision to ban mask mandates on public transportation, as well as invest over $200 million in "truck parking to keep our truckers safe while they move American goods."

The $500 million pullback refers to the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, which is designed to expand EV charging infrastructure across the U.S.

Trump Avoids Shutdown

The funding cuts stem from Trump signing a $1.2 trillion package on Tuesday, which ended a partial government shutdown. The bill, which cleared the House after a 217-214 vote, outlines 11 annual appropriations bills through September 30.

Notably, funding for the Department of Homeland Security will only be run through February 13, after federal agents fatally shot two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis amid anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests.

California Backs EVs

Meanwhile, California, led by Governor Gavin Newsom (D), has reaffirmed its backing of EVs. The state recently announced plans to introduce a new $200 million incentive package for first-time EV buyers in the state.

The proposed incentive would require participating manufacturers to match, as of yet undecided, incentives offered by the government for EVs under $55,000, as well as SUVs, Pickup trucks and Vans under $80,000.

