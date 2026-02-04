Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) accused the current administration of using intimidation tactics to suppress dissent and pressure Americans into self-censorship, emphasizing that she and others will continue to speak out.

AOC Says Government Targets Public Figures To Chill Free Speech

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez shared a clip of her interview on the Don Lemon Show on X, writing, "Intimidation is an age old tactic to qualm public dissent and outrage."

She added, "This Administration is going after public figures to encourage the American people to self-censor. But we will not be silenced, and we will not accept this violation of our First Amendment Rights."

In the clip, she elaborated on the strategy, saying, "They know that they can’t go after all of us. They know that they can’t go after everyone with a cell phone. They know that they can’t go after every single journalist who’s trying to cover these stories."

She added, "And so what they want to do is make an example out of one person, who’s highly visible or in a position of leadership…to get people who are trying to do similar things to self-censor, to self-silence."

She praised those who resist, noting the importance of visible figures who refuse to back down.

"I just want to say how important it is, the example that you’re setting by not backing down," she said.

Free Speech Battles: Kelly And Fonda Defend The First Amendment

On Tuesday, a federal judge questioned the Pentagon's attempt to discipline retired Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) for urging troops to refuse unlawful orders, noting no precedent for punishing retirees and raising First Amendment concerns.

Kelly called the effort an "unprecedented punishment" affecting millions of veterans.

Last year, Jane Fonda relaunched the Committee for the First Amendment, warning of government efforts to silence critics in media, government, and entertainment.

Over 550 figures, including Barbra Streisand and Aaron Sorkin, backed the initiative, highlighting widespread support for protecting free speech.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Maxim Elramsisy on Shutterstock.com