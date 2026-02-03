Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Tuesday blasted the resignation of Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran from his White House post, calling the move "141 days too late" and renewing her charge that he has been a political loyalist to President Donald Trump rather than an independent policymaker.

Warren Revives ‘Sock Puppet' Charge Against Miran

"Donald Trump's Fed Governor Stephen Miran is finally resigning from his White House job. 141 days too late. Once a Donald Trump sock puppet, always a Donald Trump sock puppet," Warren wrote on X, where she also reposted a clip from Miran's September 2025 confirmation hearing.

In the video, she presses him on whether Trump lost the 2020 election. Miran repeatedly sidesteps, saying only that "Joe Biden was certified by Congress as the president of the United States."

Miran Defends Timing In Letter To Congress

Debate Over Fed Independence Intensifies Under Trump

Miran has been a prominent defender of Trump's tariff-heavy trade agenda and an advocate of lower rates, positions that drew criticism from Democrats worried about Fed independence. White House spokesperson Kush Desai praised him as providing "brilliant insights and powerful advocacy on behalf of the president," calling Miran "an enormous asset" to Trump's economic team.

Photo Courtesy: Bryan J. Scrafford on Shutterstock.com