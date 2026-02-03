President Donald Trump has publicly demanded $1 billion from Harvard University to settle federal investigations into the school's policies, signaling an intensifying standoff after months of unresolved negotiations.

$1 Billion Demand

On Monday, Trump announced on Truth Social, "We are now seeking One Billion Dollars in damages, and want nothing further to do, into the future, with Harvard University."

He did not specify how the figure was calculated or what specific damages were involved.

Federal Probes Focus On Campus Policies

The demand comes after Harvard and other universities faced federal scrutiny over pro-Palestinian campus protests, diversity initiatives, and transgender policies, reported Reuters.

Trump and his officials have claimed these schools tolerated displays of antisemitism during protests, which the administration argued harmed the country.

The move contradicts a New York Times report that said the administration had dropped its demand for cash in ongoing negotiations.

Trump dismissed that report, reiterating his call for a $1 billion settlement.

Harvard Reaches Tentative Deal With Trump Amid Federal Disputes

Last year, President Trump revealed that his administration had reached a preliminary agreement with Harvard University, potentially ending a long-running conflict.

The deal could have included a $500 million payment, trade schools, and AI education, with details finalized by Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

A federal judge earlier restored $2.2 billion in frozen grants, ruling the administration violated free-speech protections and used antisemitism claims as a "smokescreen" against Harvard.

The dispute escalated when Trump suspended foreign student visas for six months, citing national security concerns and alleged foreign ties. Harvard condemned the move as an illegal retaliatory step.

The battles marked a turbulent period for Harvard, while other Ivy League schools, including Brown and Columbia, had already settled similar federal disputes.

