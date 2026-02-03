President Donald Trump directly spoke to FBI agents investigating the 2020 election in Georgia, an extraordinary move that experts say risks undermining the independence of the Department of Justice and the bureau.

Trump's Unusual Call To FBI Agents

Last week, an unusual interaction occurred the day after FBI agents searched an election center in Fulton County, seizing ballots and other election materials, as reported by The New York Times.

Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence, met with the agents and used her cellphone to call Trump, who later spoke to the agents on speakerphone, praising their work.

One U.S. official described “the call was fairly short“, maybe “just a minute long," comparing it to "a pep rally or a coach giving an encouraging halftime speech."

Another official confirmed that Trump did not issue instructions during the conversation.

Gabbard's Role Raises Questions

In a letter to lawmakers, Gabbard denied that Trump gave directives during the call.

"My actions to be consistent and well within my statutory authorities," she wrote.

Despite assurances, critics say the president's involvement breaks with precedent.

David Laufman, a former senior Justice Department official, said, "It is extremely dangerous to our democracy… the independence of the Department of Justice and the F.B.I. is completely compromised."

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Officials Respond To Trump And Gabbard’s Role In Georgia Election

On Monday, White House spokesman Davis Ingle said that President Trump had "pledged to secure America's elections" and tasked "the most talented team of patriots," expressing full confidence in his team.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia criticized the involvement of Gabbard in a domestic criminal matter as "far outside her statutory role" and said it "demands immediate scrutiny."

On Sunday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told CNN that Trump was not involved in the FBI's Georgia election center search and had not been briefed on the investigation.

Blanche said he did not know why Gabbard was present but stressed she is a key part of efforts to ensure free and fair elections, even though she is "not part of the grand jury investigation."

