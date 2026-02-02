Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, expressed about the possibility of a nuclear deal with the United States, despite the looming threat of a U.S. strike on Iran.

Araghchi, in an interview with CNN on Sunday, acknowledged the breakdown of trust in the U.S. as a negotiating partner but highlighted that messages exchanged through friendly countries facilitated "fruitful" talks with the U.S. He added that he was "confident” about achieving a deal.

However, the foreign minister did not commit to direct talks, emphasizing the need to focus on the “substance of negotiations” rather than the form.

Araghchi said a quick, achievable deal to prevent nuclear weapons is possible, but only if the U.S. lifts sanctions and recognizes Iran's right to peaceful nuclear enrichment. He warned that if negotiations fail, Iran is prepared for war, escalating beyond its borders, which would be "a disaster” for everyone.

Meanwhile, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, took to X on Sunday to suggest that any U.S. strike on Iran would lead to a “regional war.”

President Donald Trump expressed optimism, stating that Iran was “seriously talking” to the U.S. Responding to Khamenei’s remarks, Trump on Sunday said, "If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether he was right."

Odds Rise On Potential US–Iran Conflict

The U.S. has been increasing its military presence in the region, with the recent arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group in the U.S. Central Command area. This has raised concerns about potential strikes against Iran.

These concerns are reflected in the predictions of Polymarket wagerers, who have placed bets amounting to tens of millions of dollars on the potential timeline for a U.S. strike on Iran, with current odds expecting a winter or spring strike.

Price Action: When last checked, WTI crude oil futures were trading 5.17% lower at $61.84 per barrel. Over the past month, the price surged 7.87%.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock