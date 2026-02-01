President Donald Trump announced plans to close the John F. Kennedy Center for two years starting in 2026 for a full-scale rebuild.

Trump Proposes Full Shutdown For Kennedy Center Rebuild

In a post on Sunday on Truth Social, Trump said a yearlong review involving contractors, musical experts, art institutions and advisers led him to conclude that continuing performances during construction would significantly slow the project and hurt its quality.

"If we don't close, the quality of construction will not be nearly as good, and the time to completion … will be much longer," Trump wrote,

He added that working around live audiences would cause repeated interruptions. A temporary shutdown, he said, would "produce a much faster and higher quality result."

Trump said the plan would require board approval, but claimed financing is already in place.

He proposed closing the Kennedy Center on July 4, 2026, aligning the move with the nation's 250th anniversary, and reopening about two years later with what he described as a historic relaunch.

He also criticized the venue’s current condition, calling it "tired, broken, and dilapidated" and saying it has suffered from financial and structural problems for years.

The overhaul, Trump said, would turn the center into "the finest performing arts facility of its kind, anywhere in the world.", and grandeur."

He noted, however, that the plan is "totally subject to board approval."

Trump Kennedy Center Renaming Sparks Controversy

Last year, President Trump faced legal challenges for attaching his name to major U.S. institutions, including the Kennedy Center and the United States Institute of Peace.

His board at the Kennedy Center renamed it the “Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts,” prompting Rep. Joyce Beatty to file a lawsuit, arguing only Congress could change the name.

The renaming also sparked controversy when musician Chuck Redd canceled his Jazz Jam performance, leading the center to demand $1 million in damages.

Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell condemned the cancellation as a setback for the nonprofit arts institution.

Last month, Trump also promoted a documentary about his wife, Melania: Twenty Days to History, which premiered at the Kennedy Center and opened in theaters.

Despite Trump calling it a "must watch" on X, early reports showed low ticket sales.

