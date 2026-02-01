President Donald Trump has doubled down on his support for two key players in his immigration policy.

Trump used social media to back Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and border czar Tom Homan. Both have faced criticism in the aftermath of the deaths of Minneapolis residents Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were killed by federal agents.

Noem initially stated that Pretti, a nurse, had threatened officers with a weapon. However, several videos of the incident revealed that Pretti, a licensed gun owner, was disarmed by a law enforcement officer prior to the first shot being fired.

The FBI is currently conducting an investigation into Good’s shooting, which took place on January 7.

The DHS has claimed that Good was attempting to run over law enforcement officers when an ICE agent shot her, a statement that local leaders and Good’s family have disputed.

Despite the controversy, Trump commended Noem and Homan in a series of social media posts. Homan, who was dispatched to Minneapolis to alleviate tensions, later announced a reduction in the number of federal agents in the city.

The support from Trump comes at a critical time for Noem and Homan, who are facing increasing scrutiny over their handling of immigration enforcement.

The deaths of Pretti and Good have sparked widespread protests and calls for reform, putting the spotlight on the DHS’s tactics and policies.

The outcome of the FBI’s investigation into Good’s death could have significant implications for the DHS and its leadership.