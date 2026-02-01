As the week winds down, here’s a quick look at some of the most significant political stories that unfolded over the past few days.

Donald Trump Briefed On Iran

President Donald Trump has been briefed on several U.S. intelligence reports indicating that Iran’s ruling establishment is under increasing pressure, with its hold on power at its weakest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, according to sources familiar with the assessments. The reports, initially detailed by the New York Times, highlight that Iran’s economy is in a historically poor state, exacerbating political unrest.

Iran’s internal turmoil could have significant implications for global politics and the economy. The country’s role as a major oil producer and its geopolitical significance could lead to widespread ramifications if the situation continues to deteriorate.

Gavin Newsom Wants Californians To Report ‘Misconduct’ Of Federal Agents

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) is encouraging Californians to report alleged misconduct by federal law enforcement agents peacefully. State officials have emphasized that constitutional protections apply to everyone.

Newsom’s statement comes amid growing tensions between the state and federal government over a range of issues, including immigration and environmental policy. His stance could further inflame these tensions or serve as a starting point for constructive dialogue.

Kevin O’Leary Predicts Crypto Market Structure Bill To Pass Before Midterms

Renowned investor and media personality Kevin O’Leary has predicted that the cryptocurrency market structure legislation will be passed before the midterm elections. During an interview with CoinDesk, O’Leary expressed hope, setting May 15 as the date of passage.

O’Leary’s prediction could have a significant impact on the cryptocurrency market, potentially leading to increased stability and mainstream acceptance. However, the actual passage of the bill and its contents will be crucial in determining the market’s future.

Robinhood CEO Told President They Can Make Trump Accounts ‘Robust’

The potential launch of Trump Accounts could significantly boost Robinhood’s user base and revenue. However, the company will need to navigate potential regulatory and ethical challenges associated with managing investment accounts for minors.

Thomas Homan Meets Minnesota Officials And Admits ‘We Don’t Agree On Everything’

White House border czar Thomas Homan met with Minnesota officials to discuss crime and public safety, calling for stronger support for law enforcement and tougher action against criminals. On Tuesday, Homan posted on X that he met with Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and top law enforcement officials to address “issues on the ground in Minnesota.”

Homan’s visit to Minnesota could signal a shift in the federal government’s approach to crime and public safety. His willingness to engage with state officials could lead to more effective collaboration in addressing these critical issues.

