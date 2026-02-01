President Donald Trump has announced that the Department of Homeland Security will only intervene in protests within Democrat-led cities if local authorities specifically request assistance.

Criteria For Participation

President Trump declared on Saturday that the Department of Homeland Security will refrain from intervening in protests in Democrat-led cities unless local authorities request help. He emphasized that federal buildings would still receive protection, but only as a backup measure. Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security, was instructed to hold off on intervention unless specifically asked.

"I have instructed Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, that under no circumstances are we going to participate in various poorly run Democrat Cities with regard to their Protests and/or Riots unless, and until, they ask us for help," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Tensions Rising After Minnesota

Tensions have heightened across the nation following the fatal incidents involving two U.S. citizens in Minnesota, leading to confrontations between protesters and federal law enforcement. In Eugene, Oregon, a riot was declared after protesters breached a federal building, prompting the use of tear gas by federal agents.

Trump criticized Oregon’s local police for their lack of action and reiterated that state and local governments are responsible for safeguarding federal property. He warned that federal forces, including ICE and Border Patrol, would respond forcefully if necessary.

His comments came after a federal judge’s decision to deny Minnesota’s attempt to block federal agents, a ruling praised by Attorney General Pam Bondi. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey expressed disappointment but vowed to continue legal action against federal operations in the city.

Growing Political Divide

Recently, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized the administration for failing to address affordability issues, highlighting the broader context of dissatisfaction with federal policies.

However, David Sacks, Trump’s AI and crypto czar, suggested that Democratic opposition to deportations is politically motivated, citing potential shifts in electoral power.

On Friday, President Trump warned that another U.S. government shutdown would hurt the U.S. economy, while calling for the need for rational decision-making.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock