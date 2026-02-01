Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sharply criticized the Trump administration and congressional Republicans, warning that soaring prices and stalled healthcare relief are making life increasingly unaffordable for American families.

Rising Costs, Healthcare Concerns

On Saturday, Buttigieg posted on X, saying, "Everywhere I go, people are talking about the same thing: the president's failure to bring down prices and make life in this country more affordable."

He pointed to rising grocery and energy costs as examples of promises unfulfilled.

In a clip of Fox News shared, Buttigieg expanded on his concerns: "You know, this president took office promising that he was going to make life more affordable on day one."

He added, "He said grocery prices would go down. They’ve gone up. Energy prices are up while he’s killing utility projects that would create more energy generation."

He also criticized congressional Republicans for healthcare policies, noting, "Abig issue in the midterms will be why did so many congressional Republicans vote to cut Medicare, while they were giving tax cuts to some of the wealthiest Americans, and why do they refuse to extend the tax credits that willhelp with everybody’s premiums going up ?"

Trump Affordability Efforts Draw Praise And Backlash

The Trump administration's push to lower the cost of living drew mixed reactions, earning praise on housing policy while facing criticism over food prices and inflation.

New dietary guidance and comments from Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins about low-cost meals sparked backlash online, with critics saying the administration was out of touch with rising grocery costs.

The White House pointed to falling egg prices and lower housing costs as signs of progress, but prices for other food staples continued to climb and overall inflation remained above the Federal Reserve's target.

