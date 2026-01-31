San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan has joined the upcoming California gubernatorial race, vowing to bring significant change to the state.

Democrat Announces Candidacy

Mahan, a Democrat, made his intentions known through an X post on Thursday, highlighting his achievements in San Jose and his plans for the state, including addressing homelessness, public safety, and affordability.

Mahan’s announcement comes as California faces debate over a proposed 5% billionaire tax.

The former tech entrepreneur stated he is running for California governor, citing his wife Silvia‘s encouragement as pivotal to his decision. “She looked at me and she said, ‘I think our state needs you,'” Mahan stated in his campaign announcement.

Mahan’s announcement was met with criticism from some quarters.

Republican Rival, Tech Leader Weigh In On Entry

Fox News host Steve Hilton, who is running as a Republican candidate for governor of California, criticized Mahan for being “squarely in line with Democratic orthodoxy on climate change,” suggesting that this would only lead to more “climate insanity” and higher costs, referring to Democrats' aggressive environmental regulations and mandates.

On the other hand, Garry Tan, President and CEO of Y Combinator, the American technology startup accelerator and venture capital firm, expressed his support for Mahan, stating that California needs a leader who will focus on “results and excellence.”

In a separate X post, Tan, who has been vocal in criticizing the proposed billionaire tax, said, “It’s time for Matt Mahan to be Governor of California.”

Crowded June Primary Field

The election scheduled for November is a crowded race, with candidates including former Rep. Katie Porter, Rep. Eric Swalwell, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

