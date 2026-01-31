House Democrats have told GOP leaders they will not help pass a $1.2 trillion government funding package through a fast-track process, complicating efforts to quickly reopen the government after a partial shutdown.

Democrats Block Fast-Track Funding Vote

On Saturday, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) had sought bipartisan support to pass the funding package using a suspension of the rules, which requires a two-thirds majority, reported The Hill.

With Democrats refusing, the bill now must go through the regular legislative process, where Republicans can tolerate virtually no defections to secure passage.

Funding Package Includes DHS Stopgap And ICE Money

On Friday, the package, approved by the Senate, includes five regular appropriations bills and a two-week stopgap for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as well as $10 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Democrats have blocked the package, demanding reforms to ICE and Border Patrol, including expanded warrant requirements and a ban on federal agents wearing masks.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said that Democrats would "evaluate" whether there is "a real path toward making dramatic changes at the Department of Homeland Security necessary to stop the use of taxpayer dollars from brutalizing everyday Americans."

Some Republicans have accused Democrats of politicizing the process.

"Democrats are now playing politics," said Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) on Fox News Live, adding that the party had reached a bipartisan agreement on funding levels.

Trump And Schumer Near Deal To Avoid Shutdown

On Thursday, President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D‑N.Y.) were reportedly close to a deal that could have averted a potential government shutdown.

They considered new limits on federal immigration agents as funding for several agencies was set to expire.

Senate leaders planned to separate Homeland Security funding from a broader six-bill spending package covering the military, health programs, and other federal agencies and discussed a short-term extension to prevent disruptions to the TSA, Coast Guard, and FEMA.

Last week, Trump had warned that another government shutdown was possible, blaming Democrats for their reluctance to approve several spending bills.

Earlier in the month, he reportedly met with Schumer at the White House to discuss federal funding for New York's $16 billion Gateway Tunnel Project, the extension of expired Affordable Care Act tax credits, and concerns about ICE raids.

