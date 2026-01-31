President Donald Trump expressed his views on the partial government shutdown, attributing the situation to the Democrats.

President Trump told Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich on Saturday that the ongoing government shutdown could cost the economy 1.5 GDP points, referencing previous shutdown impacts.

“I think it’s going fine. We had a big GDP, I lost a point and a half because of the last [shutdown],” Trump said, adding that Democrats “don’t want it to happen” as “it makes them look very bad.”

Trump also highlighted the potential negative impact of a shutdown on the country, emphasizing the need for rational decision-making among the involved parties.

“So hopefully enough people will use their heads,” the U.S. president said.

Democrats Block DHS Funding Over Immigration Enforcement

The government is now facing a funding crisis due to the shutdown that Trump predicted on Thursday, with several key departments experiencing funding lapses.

The Senate has approved a bipartisan funding package, but the House has yet to vote on it.

Senate Passes Package, House Vote Monday

The Senate approved a bipartisan funding package that includes five regular spending bills and a two-week stopgap for the Department of Homeland Security, but the House is not expected to take it up until Monday.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) signaled on Friday that he wants fast-track passage when the House returns on Monday.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said Democrats will “evaluate the spending legislation passed by the Senate on its merits.”

Trump's remarks come as political tensions remain high, with even a short government shutdown likely to disrupt federal agencies and ripple through the broader economy.

