President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency through an executive order over Cuba on Thursday, citing the communist regime’s alleged alignment with “hostile” foreign powers like Russia, China, Iran, and terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Trump Declares Cuba A National Threat

Trump said the Cuban government’s policies and actions pose “an unusual and extraordinary threat” to the national security and foreign policy of the U.S. The order empowers the U.S. to levy additional tariffs on countries that supply oil to Cuba.

The order cited Cuba as hosting Russia’s largest overseas signals intelligence facility, allegedly stealing U.S. secrets, and expanding intelligence and defense ties with China.

The order stated that the Commerce Department would be responsible for identifying countries supplying oil to Cuba, while the State Department, in collaboration with other agencies, would determine the extent of the new tariffs. The national emergency would be monitored by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Cuba Regime Change Plan Emerges

Officials see the recent U.S. capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as a possible model, though there's no detailed plan yet for ending Communist rule.

