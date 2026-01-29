Investor Anthony Pompliano is framing President Donald Trump’s “Invest America” accounts as a powerful wealth-building tool, which also realigns how people engage with the capitalist system.

Trump Accounts Give People ‘A Stake In The Capitalist System’

On Thursday, in a post on X, Pompliano praised the Trump administration’s initiative to give every child born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, a tax-advantaged investment account, seeded with $1,000 from the federal government, popularly called “Trump Accounts.”

Pompliano highlighted estimates that state that this $1,000 could grow into “as much as $500,000 by the time of retirement for the account holders,” while adding that it could reach as high as $1 million if families consistently contribute the maximum amount each year.

While the returns are appealing, according to Pompliano, the true value of this proposal is cultural, rather than financial, since “these accounts introduce millions of people to the idea of owning a piece of the American economy.”

He said, “The accounts give every person a stake in the capitalist system,” a shift he believes could resonate far beyond investment balances.

The broader impact lies in “the increased social cohesion and codified belief in capitalism,” he said, which could have “a much more profound impact on the United States.”

Addresses Shifting Generational Attitudes Toward ‘Capitalism’

Pompliano framed the proposal as a response to shifting generational attitudes toward capitalism, arguing that many young Americans feel excluded from the system. “We already see the rise of socialism from young people who feel left behind by the system,” he said.

Instead of trying to change minds through policy or education reform, he said the accounts themselves do the work, writing that the Invest America plan would “indoctrinate the next generation with the benefits of what made our country and our economy the greatest ever constructed.”

Pompliano summed up his idea, saying, “Help people make money and you give them freedom,” calling it “a lesson as old as time.”

Critics Warn Against Inflation, Increasing Wealth Gap

Critics have warned that the proposal could exacerbate wealth inequality, arguing that higher-income families would be far better positioned to contribute the full $5,000 annually, while lower-income households may struggle to save at all.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock