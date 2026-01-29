Elon Musk and Vinod Khosla exchanged heated remarks on the social media platform X, with the billionaire venture capitalist accusing the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO of promoting racism.

Musk, in turn, fired back with insults directed at Khosla on Wednesday, while also referencing Khosla's past effort to restrict public access to a nearby beach.

Musk referenced his half-Indian partner Shivon Zilis and his eldest son with her, Shekhar, named after the 1983 Nobel laureate Indian physicist, Subramanyan Chandrashekhar, while responding to Khosla.

Meanwhile, the venture capitalist, who immigrated to the U.S. in the 1970s, defended his actions regarding his $37 million beach estate as a matter of private property rights.

He also responded to Musk’s post on Wednesday, saying, “try not tweeting "SEEMINGLY" racist stuff next time?”

The feud began when Khosla, on Tuesday, accused Musk of promoting racism and urged employees at Musk’s companies, like Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, to join Khosla Ventures’ portfolio. This was in response to a September post by Musk in which he mentioned the declining percentage of white people in the global population. According to Khosla, Musk considers racism as a “great and desirable paradigm.”

Musk Family On Western Demographics

Musk has previously shared posts discussing shifts in the demographics in the Western world. Besides, the September post where he stated that white people are a “diminishing” minority. In March, he expressed concern about the declining birth rates in Western countries, particularly the United States and South Korea.

Notably, Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has made controversial remarks on this front. In November, he projected that the white population would become a minority in the U.S. in 20 years.

The Open AI Link Between Musk-Khosla

Additionally, both Musk and Khosla have been vocal about the potential of AI and robotics to transform industries and free humans from undesirable jobs.

