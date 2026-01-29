Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called for the immediate resignation of top Department of Homeland Security officials, accusing ICE and federal agents of violating Americans' constitutional rights in U.S. cities.

Sanders Demands ICE Reform And Leadership Change

On Wednesday, Sanders posted on X, writing, "Kristi Noem AND Stephen Miller must go," alongside a video clip of a speech condemning federal immigration enforcement.

"America is not and must never be about federal agents shooting American citizens down in cold blood, breaking down doors to arrest people, or sending five-year-olds to detention centers, all in clear violation of our Constitution," Sanders said in the clip.

He specifically criticized ICE operations in Minneapolis and Maine, calling them "a domestic military force…occupying a military occupation of one of our great American cities" and accusing agents of "terrorizing the occupants."

Sanders demanded immediate withdrawal of ICE from both locations, adding, "Not another penny should be given to ICE or Customs and Border Patrol, unless there are fundamental reforms in how those agencies function."

Democrats Say Noem And Miller Must Resign

Several top Democrats are calling for a shake-up at the DHS following the deaths of two Americans at the hands of federal immigration officers.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said he would not support the DHS budget and called for the resignation of Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller, urging reforms to rein in ICE.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill.) demanded accountability and the resignations of Noem, Miller and Greg Bovino.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called Noem incompetent and said she and Miller must be removed.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) criticized Noem, Miller and President Donald Trump for enabling abuses against U.S. citizens and immigrants, calling for protections of constitutional rights and public safety standards.

Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) said leadership changes alone would not fix ICE and urged Congress to take action, including firing Noem, Miller, and Bovino.

Last week, Trump said he was reviewing the actions of federal officers in Minneapolis and suggested they might eventually be withdrawn.

He criticized the protester who was killed, praised the agents' work, and urged local officials to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement while calling for an end to sanctuary cities.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald on Shutterstock.com