Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) fired back at Vice President J.D. Vance on Wednesday after he mocked her questioning at a Senate hearing by comparing her to the fictional character Forrest Gump, a remark widely criticized as targeting her combat injuries and people with disabilities.

Duckworth Links Insult To Trump's Draft Record

Duckworth, a retired US Army lieutenant colonel who lost both legs when her Black Hawk helicopter was shot down in Iraq, dismissed Vance's swipe as "petty insults." In a post on X, she wrote, "Forrest Gump ran toward danger in Vietnam. Your boss ran to his podiatrist crying bone spurs. Petty insults at the expense of people with disabilities won't change the fact that you're risking troops' lives to boost Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) stock price. It's my job to hold you accountable."

Her comment was a direct response to Vance's earlier post, in which he wrote, "Watching Tammy Duckworth obsessively interrupt Marco Rubio during this hearing is like watching Forest Gump argue with Isaac Newton."

Illinois Democrats Rally To Duckworth's Defense

Hearing Clash Centers On War Powers Abroad

The clash followed a heated exchange at a Senate hearing where Duckworth pressed Secretary of State Marco Rubio on whether US actions in the Caribbean and around Venezuela are constrained by the laws of war and whether American troops could be drawn into a wider conflict. She warned, "We don't need to be in another forever war, and that is the path that we are going towards."

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Sukoff via Shutterstock.com