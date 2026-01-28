Trump Threatens To Withdraw US Support If Iraq Reinstates Nouri Al-Maliki As Prime Minister

President Donald Trump has cautioned Iraq against reappointing Nouri al-Maliki as Prime Minister, citing the potential for a return to chaos and poverty. Trump also warned that the U.S. might withdraw its support if Maliki is reinstated.

Trump expressed his concerns in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, late Tuesday. He wrote, “I'm hearing that the Great Country of Iraq might make a very bad choice by reinstalling Nouri al-Maliki as Prime Minister. Last time Maliki was in power, the Country descended into poverty and total chaos.”

Trump added, “Because of his insane policies and ideologies, if elected, the United States of America will no longer help Iraq and, if we are not there to help, Iraq has ZERO chance of Success, Prosperity, or Freedom.”

Iraq Power Struggle Amid US–Iran Tensions

Trump's remarks followed Iraq's Shiite Coordination Framework endorsing Nouri al-Maliki for prime minister, after caretaker PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stepped aside earlier this month when he failed to form a government despite winning the most seats in November's election.

Maliki, a senior in the Shiite Islamist Dawa Party and Iraq's prime minister from 2006 to 2014, faced widespread criticism for pursuing sectarian policies that many believe helped fuel the rise of the Islamic State and plunged the country into instability.

According to a previous Reuters report, U.S. officials have warned senior Iraqi politicians that they could face sanctions—potentially even cuts to Iraq's access to crucial oil revenues- if Iran-backed armed groups are included in the country's next government.

Meanwhile, Iran continues to face widespread protests and unrest, with citizens demanding improved living conditions and an end to government corruption. Notably, Trump was briefed on intelligence reports suggesting that Iran’s ruling establishment is facing significant internal pressure, with its hold on power at its weakest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock