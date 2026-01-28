Gavin Newsom-Led California's Air Resources Board Hails Canada's EV Deal With China—Criticizes Trump

The California Air Resources Board (CARB), under Governor Gavin Newsom (D), has hailed Canada's tariff deal with China that would allow a limited number of Chinese-made EVs into the country at a reduced tariff rate.

‘Excited To See What Unfolds,' CARB Chair Says

Lauren Sanchez, California Air Resources Board Chair, shared that she was "excited to see what unfolds in Canada," following the deal with China, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

She reiterated that the President Donald Trump administration was "going it alone" as the world shifts towards electrification. She also criticized Trump for attacking electric vehicles, while also touting a $200 million investment in EVs by California.

Gavin Newsom Hails 2.5 Million EV Sales

Recently, Newsom hailed California's 2.5 million EV sales milestone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, despite the Trump administration's anti-EV policies.

California was ensuring the EV sector would progress "while Washington now cedes the global clean vehicle market to China," he said during his appearance at the event.

Trump Slams EV Deal

Meanwhile, Trump has criticized the deal, sharing that Canada was "systematically destroying itself," and that the deal was a disaster for the country. He also termed the deal as "one of the worst deals" of any kind. Trump had also threatened to levy 100% tariffs on Canada.

Photo Courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald on Shuttertsock.com