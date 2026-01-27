Sean Duffy Touts Choice, Affordability As GM Anticipates Multi-Million Dollar Regulatory Savings: 'President Trump And I…'

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has hailed President Donald Trump's policies for providing a major boost for affordability, as General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) says it expects hundreds of millions in regulatory savings.

Bringing Choice Back, Says Sean Duffy

Duffy, in a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, implied that the administration's efforts to bring car prices down were working. "President Trump and I are proud to bring CHOICE back to the American people!" Duffy said.

He added that car prices were going down as automakers were making cars that customers wanted. He then thanked Trump for "bringing freedom back" to the automotive market.

GM's Regulatory Savings

The comments came as GM, during its earnings call on Tuesday, announced that it expected to save hundreds of millions in compliance payments due to changes in policy.

"We are anticipating a benefit in the range of 500 to $750 million, primarily related to savings from no longer having to purchase compliance credits," GM CFO Paul Jacobson said during the company's earnings call.

GM reported a revenue of $45.29 billion, which missed the analyst consensus of $46.22 billion, with Q4 sales down 7% YoY. Despite its revenue miss and sales decline, GM exceeded the earnings and EPS consensus. The automaker's earnings came in at $2.84 billion, with GM reporting an EPS of $2.51 per share.

The automaker's stock also jumped over 8% after the earnings call, as the company maintained a strong outlook for 2026 despite some misses and a sales decline.

Sean Duffy Hails Trump’s CAFE Rollback

The Trump administration announced relaxed Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, which were hailed by Duffy as a move to boost affordability in the auto sector. Trump, meanwhile, shared that the policy changes made the previous Biden administration’s “EV mandate” redundant.

GM To End Chevrolet Bolt Production?

GM is also reportedly ending the production of its most affordable electric vehicle, the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which retails for $29,990. The company is also planning to move Buick production out of China and back into the U.S. at its facility in Fairfax, Kansas.

GM offers good Momentum and Value and scores satisfactorily on the Quality metric. GM also offers a favorable price trend in the Medium and Long term.

Price Action: GM surged 8.75% to $86.38 at market close on Tuesday, further surging 0.31% to $86.65 during after-hours trading.

