Donald J. Trump International Airport Push Gains Momentum In Florida, Lawmaker Says Proud To Honor 'Greatest President Of Our Lifetime'

Florida lawmakers are moving closer to renaming Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump, advancing legislation that would transfer naming authority from local officials to the state.

On Tuesday, A Florida Senate transportation committee unanimously advanced Senate Bill 706, clearing the way for Palm Beach International Airport to be renamed "Donald J. Trump International Airport."

All nine committee members voted in favor, including three Democrats. A companion bill is also moving through the Florida House.

Sen. Debbie Mayfield (R-Fla.) announced on X that her bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Trump passed its first committee.

She called the move an effort to honor what she described as "the greatest president of our lifetime."

FAA Approval, Costs And Security Raised

The committee amended the bill to require approval from the Federal Aviation Administration before any name change takes effect.

The proposal may also require a rights agreement that allows the airport to use Trump's name for branding, promotions and merchandising at no cost.

Palm Beach County officials said a full renaming could take 18 to 24 months and cost millions of dollars, though it remains unclear who would pay, reported The Hill.

Officials also warned the high-profile name could lead to an increase in security threats at the airport.

The bill is set to be considered by a House committee on Wednesday.

Trump Boulevard Approved In Palm Beach

Last year, Palm Beach County officials unanimously approved renaming a four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard as "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard", linking Palm Beach International Airport to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

President Trump thanked local and state leaders, calling the move a "wonderful honor."

The renaming was authorized under GOP-led legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, with the state Department of Transportation set to install signage after local approval.

The law also designates an adjacent section as "PBSO Motorman Highway" in memory of three motorcycle deputies killed the previous November.

