'100% Believe We're Headed Toward Another Government Shutdown,' Ted Cruz Says In ICE Funding Warning

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said a government shutdown is "100%" certain and will be tied to a fight over Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding, warning Republicans are prepared to force a shutdown if their demands are ignored.

Cruz Predicts Shutdown Over ICE Funding

On Monday, Cruz posted on X that he "100% believe we're headed toward another government shutdown."

He made the comments during a podcast interview on Verdict, responding to a host’s question about whether a shutdown was likely.

"Yes, 100% yes," Cruz said. When asked if the shutdown would be tied to immigration enforcement, he replied, "Yes, yes. Okay. 100%."

Cruz Claims Last Shutdown Was Politically Motivated

Cruz argued that the last shutdown was politically motivated and centered on health care, claiming Democrats used it to advance a narrative that Republicans were responsible for rising premiums.

"They also did it to te up the issue of healthcare and the cost of health insurance premiums," he said, adding that the "Democrats forced through really to show his radical base that he was fighting."

Cruz said the next shutdown would focus on ICE funding, with Republicans insisting, "We will not fund ICE under any circumstances and we will shut the government down."

He also suggested the media would protect Democrats, saying the party's base "was so happy with the shutdown" and "perceive very few downsides" to closing parts of the government.

Cruz said the potential shutdown would likely be smaller than the last because Congress has already approved funding for several departments, including Agriculture, Energy, and Veterans Affairs.

But he warned that agencies such as Defense, Labor, Education, Transportation, and Health and Human Services could be affected.

Democrats Warn DHS Fight Could Trigger Shutdown

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) urged the Senate to pass five appropriations bills this week for priorities like cancer research and child care, while continuing negotiations on DHS funding and warning Republicans not to cause a shutdown.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) condemned the killing of Alex Pretti and criticized DHS for a "lawless and chaotic" enforcement approach that harms non-criminal immigrants and sometimes detains citizens.

She said she will oppose DHS funding until reforms are made and called for an independent investigation.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) said the DHS bill should be removed from the broader spending package and warned that a shutdown is likely if it stays attached.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the Minneapolis incident "appalling," criticized the DHS bill as inadequate to curb ICE abuses, said he will vote no, and added that Democrats will block the appropriations package if DHS funding remains included.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said he will vote against funding for the Department of Homeland Security, accusing masked agents of operating without accountability and harming people, and urging the public to contact lawmakers.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said he will not support additional funding for ICE or CBP, accusing the agencies of provoking chaos and killing people "in cold blood."

The U.S. government had just endured its longest shutdown in history in November 2025, lasting 43 days.

