Trump Says Canada's EV Deal With China Is One Of The Worst Deals Of All Time: 'Systematically Destroying Itself...'

President Donald Trump has slammed Canada's trade agreement with China, terming it a deal that would be detrimental to the country.

Canada Systematically Destroying Itself, Says Trump

In a post on the social media platform X on Sunday, Transport Secretary Sean Duffy shared a clip posted by Trump on Truth Social, which criticized Canada's EV trade agreement with China.

"Canada is systematically destroying itself," Trump said in the post. He added that the agreement with China was "a disaster" deal and would go down as "one of the worst deals, of any kind, in history."

Trump also said that Canada's businesses were moving to the U.S., though he did not provide any additional information or elaborate on that claim. "I want to see Canada SURVIVE AND THRIVE!" he said.

Canada's trade deal with China outlines lower tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles coming into the country. As part of the agreement, Ottawa will initially permit up to 49,000 EVs from China at a 6.1% tariff.

Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs

The news comes as Trump threatened to levy 100% tariffs on Canada. "If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A," Trump said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, however, shared during a press briefing on Sunday that Canada's deal with China was consistent with the conditions outlined in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The agreement has been criticized by Duffy, who shared that the country would "live to regret" the decision of letting Chinese-made EVs into the country. Chinese-made EVs have also raised concerns in Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Farley.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock