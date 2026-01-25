Ted Cruz's Greenland Push, Bolton's Warning, Danish Treasury Dump And More: This Week In Politics

As the week unfolded, several significant stories emerged, ranging from political strategies to financial decisions. Here’s a roundup of the key political events that took place.

Ted Cruz Says US Should ‘Acquire Greenland’

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested that the U.S. should consider acquiring Greenland. He stated that the Arctic territory is crucial for national security, economic competitiveness, and defense against global rivals. Cruz made these comments during a Fox News interview on Monday.

Read the full article here.

John Bolton Says Trump’s Greenland Plan Could Be Catastrophic

Former national security adviser John Bolton cautioned that President Donald Trump‘s aggressive push to acquire Greenland could have a catastrophic impact on U.S. security. Bolton warned that Americans may not fully understand the potential harm of this “two-for-one” outcome.

Read the full article here.

Danish Pension Fund To Sell All US Treasuries

A Danish pension fund, AkademikerPension, is set to offload its entire U.S. Treasury holdings by the end of January. The fund, with $25 billion in assets under management, cited concerns about the increasing credit risk linked to fiscal and political developments in the U.S.

Read the full article here.

Critical Metals CEO Says Firm Won’t Be A ‘Political Football’

Tony Sage, the CEO of Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML) , assured that his company will not be swayed by political uncertainties in Greenland. He emphasized the importance of maintaining close ties with the Trump administration, the EU, and Greenland’s local government while remaining neutral.

Read the full article here.

Eric Trump Says ‘Big Banks’ Resisting Crypto Legislation

Eric Trump accused major U.S. banks of actively opposing cryptocurrency legislation. He argued that traditional banks benefit from inefficiencies in the current financial system and have little incentive to support faster, technology-driven alternatives.

Read the full article here.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.